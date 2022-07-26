7/26/2022

7.1.1 Improved Healing

Balancing:

Adjusted elemental weakness and resistance. (expect less

extreme numbers)

Redesigned escape formula. (chance to escape is now 25% *

party's average agility / enemy's average agility + 25%)

Further increased knockdown, stagger, and flinch resistance when

enemies use "get up". (get up bonuses now diminish over 5 turns

instead of just abruptly ending at 3 turns)

Removed innate counter increase from high poise. (poise is

dex / def) (each tier increases knockdown, stagger, flinch

and stun resistance by 25%, but lowers accuracy and evasion

by 10%, and stamina regen by 5%) (max is 3 tiers at 2, 5,

and 10 times the amount defense over dexterity)

Increased healing effect of Angry Monster by 20%.

Angry monster now increases damage taken by 25%.

Doubled the strength of White Wind.

Lightning's Storm skill now lowers visibility.

Redesigned Healing for Fire Magic. (formulas are now based on

target's spirit instead of caster's spirit)

Redesigned ice's Divine Soul. (spell is now called stasis, is

cast on one ally, prevents all damage taken by 99%, increases

mana regen by 10%, doubles healing received, but stuns the

target for 3 turns)

Moved Frozen Angel to Mass Frozen Angel. (same effect, but

heal is stronger)

Old Frozen Angel is now Mass Stasis.

Redesigned all ice heals to be based on caster's current mana.

Wind's Status Protect now lasts 7 turns instead of 5.

Improved lightning's Recharge Life from x6 of target's

current MP to x8.

Increased HoT of Fire Mending from 25% to 30%.

Increased strength of holy heals by 10-25%.

Increased strength of psychic heals by 50%.

Increased strength of metal heals by 50%.

Increased strength of gravity heals by 35-50%.

Doubled HoT of thread heals.

Consume now causes foray to the user.

Misc:

Renamed a few spells.

Fixed various text.