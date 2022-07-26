Retirement Simulator V0.6.20 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9190269 · Last edited 26 July 2022 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator.

We just released a new update (V0.6.20) and have made some further optimization of the game.

Story updates:

A) Added new content to the dialogues with six NPCs. These characters will make different replies depending on the favorability points with the main character.

B) Added more dialogues with Li Shunhua, with the total number of dialogues doubling compared to the previous version.

Thank you again for your support and we’ll see you in the next update.