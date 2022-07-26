 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 26 July 2022

Fixed bugs on the Begin(Opening Map) and other little bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bugs on the Begin,in the Opening Map Before Enter On Cat Cave (begin game)

  • Button controller Pause,exit Game also in the Opening Map (begin game)

  • 2° Camera add on the player with Parachute (begin game)

  • fixed camera rotation for gamepad and 2nd camera in the level Snowmobile Cat

  • add block key when player is getting into the car in the level Wheels Cat

  • add missing mesh to character Salvo in the level : Players and Cat

  • add Player Salvo with Horse in the level: Players and Cat

  • add missing music in the level: Helicopter Cat

  • lengthened the duration of the message "load your progress in the cat cave"

  • delete and refresh old assets

