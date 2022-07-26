Fixed bugs on the Begin(Opening Map) and other little bugs

Fixed bugs on the Begin,in the Opening Map Before Enter On Cat Cave (begin game)

Button controller Pause,exit Game also in the Opening Map (begin game)

2° Camera add on the player with Parachute (begin game)

fixed camera rotation for gamepad and 2nd camera in the level Snowmobile Cat

add block key when player is getting into the car in the level Wheels Cat

add missing mesh to character Salvo in the level : Players and Cat

add Player Salvo with Horse in the level: Players and Cat

add missing music in the level: Helicopter Cat

lengthened the duration of the message "load your progress in the cat cave"