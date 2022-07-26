-
Fixed bugs on the Begin,in the Opening Map Before Enter On Cat Cave (begin game)
Button controller Pause,exit Game also in the Opening Map (begin game)
2° Camera add on the player with Parachute (begin game)
fixed camera rotation for gamepad and 2nd camera in the level Snowmobile Cat
add block key when player is getting into the car in the level Wheels Cat
add missing mesh to character Salvo in the level : Players and Cat
add Player Salvo with Horse in the level: Players and Cat
add missing music in the level: Helicopter Cat
lengthened the duration of the message "load your progress in the cat cave"
delete and refresh old assets
SIMBA THE CAT update for 26 July 2022
Fixed bugs on the Begin(Opening Map) and other little bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
