Patch 8.1.5

It's possible to use the mouse in the start room now. When you get to the config room, you can choose if you want to back up your project or not.

New feature added which will save a back up of your project when and if you exit the program without getting the chance to save your project. It's under the "Files" menu and it is called "Restore Project".

QoL patch that removes the RGB sliders (because we don't need them) and when pressing/clicking to flip or mirror your canvas, you only do it once, and not twice.

Thank you for using Shadowforge and I'll see you...

in the shadows.