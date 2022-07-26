 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadowforge update for 26 July 2022

Patch 8.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9190141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's possible to use the mouse in the start room now. When you get to the config room, you can choose if you want to back up your project or not.

New feature added which will save a back up of your project when and if you exit the program without getting the chance to save your project. It's under the "Files" menu and it is called "Restore Project".

QoL patch that removes the RGB sliders (because we don't need them) and when pressing/clicking to flip or mirror your canvas, you only do it once, and not twice.

Thank you for using Shadowforge and I'll see you...

in the shadows.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1247241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link