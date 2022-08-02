 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

COMPOUND update for 2 August 2022

Post-Release Update (v1.01)

Share · View all patches · Build 9190101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, thank you so much everyone who purchased or wishlisted the game! The response and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The launch has been a great success thanks to you.

Speaking of things being overwhelmingly positive, I am so incredibly grateful to receive the elusive 'double overwhelmingly positive' rating. I couldn't believe it! Thank you so much.

Anyway, here's the changelog for the latest update:

Changed/Added:

  • An updated texture for the tower that has canonically accurate windows that match the actual windows you see as you go up the tower. This texture was made by a fan! Thank you Lambda_Labs!
  • Gold Trophy requirements for Gold Leader and Sewer Rat reduced

Fixed:

  • Arrows floating in mid-air when shooting drones
  • Issue where the hand models could become swapped when holding the bow in your right hand
  • Bow sights misaligned when holding the bow in your right hand
  • Physics objects floating away when switching to the menu while holding one
  • Grabbing becoming broken when returning to HQ when holding a physics object
  • Map transitions failing after returning to HQ when holding a physics object

https://store.steampowered.com/app/615120/

Changed files in this update

COMPOUND Content Depot 615121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link