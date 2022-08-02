Post-Release Update (v1.01)

First of all, thank you so much everyone who purchased or wishlisted the game! The response and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The launch has been a great success thanks to you.

Speaking of things being overwhelmingly positive, I am so incredibly grateful to receive the elusive 'double overwhelmingly positive' rating. I couldn't believe it! Thank you so much.

Anyway, here's the changelog for the latest update:

Changed/Added:

An updated texture for the tower that has canonically accurate windows that match the actual windows you see as you go up the tower. This texture was made by a fan! Thank you Lambda_Labs!

Gold Trophy requirements for Gold Leader and Sewer Rat reduced

Fixed:

Arrows floating in mid-air when shooting drones

Issue where the hand models could become swapped when holding the bow in your right hand

Bow sights misaligned when holding the bow in your right hand

Physics objects floating away when switching to the menu while holding one

Grabbing becoming broken when returning to HQ when holding a physics object

Map transitions failing after returning to HQ when holding a physics object

https://store.steampowered.com/app/615120/