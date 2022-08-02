Post-Release Update (v1.01)

First of all, thank you so much everyone who purchased or wishlisted the game! The response and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The launch has been a great success thanks to you.
Speaking of things being overwhelmingly positive, I am so incredibly grateful to receive the elusive 'double overwhelmingly positive' rating. I couldn't believe it! Thank you so much.
Anyway, here's the changelog for the latest update:
Changed/Added:
- An updated texture for the tower that has canonically accurate windows that match the actual windows you see as you go up the tower. This texture was made by a fan! Thank you Lambda_Labs!
- Gold Trophy requirements for Gold Leader and Sewer Rat reduced
Fixed:
- Arrows floating in mid-air when shooting drones
- Issue where the hand models could become swapped when holding the bow in your right hand
- Bow sights misaligned when holding the bow in your right hand
- Physics objects floating away when switching to the menu while holding one
- Grabbing becoming broken when returning to HQ when holding a physics object
- Map transitions failing after returning to HQ when holding a physics object
Changed files in this update