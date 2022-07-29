MECH SHUFFLE LAUNCH DAY!

Today Mech Shuffle is launching in Early Access! Check out the newest (and only?!) Mech Deck Builder on Steam. Give Mech Shuffle a play today, leave a review, and come chat with us on the Mech Shuffle Community Page.

We've had a lot of feedback and community engagement since our initial pre-release. Thank you to all of our reviewers and curators for your first impressions. Especially thank you to our fans for the excellent suggestions to add new features and content to the game. We are so excited to launch and get more insight from the community at large.

This is a HUGE milestone for Mech Shuffle, and for Pill Bug Games. Mech Shuffle began as a personal project to keep myself busy while I recovered from COVID, and has grown to be so much more. It has been many months of hard work and I can't believe release day is finally happening! This is my first steam game release, and I am both excited and terrified (like a Dodo facing a Taurus), who knows how this will turn out?!

After so many countless hours of play testing, refining the game and balancing the cards, I cannot wait to get Mech Shuffle into your hands so that we can take it to the next level.

Choose your PILOT: whether it be Mech Ops Specialist BURTON, Hot-Running VASQUEZ, or Melee Aficionado O'BARA.

Choose your MECH: the sturdy ARMADILLO, the road-running DODO, or perhaps the heavy power house mech, the TAURUS!

Whatever card packs you choose, have fun, blow up some mechs, upgrade your cards, and salvage new gear to make your deck stronger!

There's plenty more in store for the future. I am already hard at work on the next content update, so stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks!