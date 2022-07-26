v1.6 The Pond Update

Hello Ladies and Gents,
Welcome to the Pond!
This update has so many things, I'm not going to list them all. But to list the major improvements:
- The Pond has been added.
- The Map has been added.
- New species have been added via the pond.
- The shop has been fixed up, along with a new substrate.
This update comes with a lot of various bugfixes. If you have any issues please report them on the Discord under the #bugs channel. (Invite is in the settings)
- @d4rkd0s ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Stay tuned for minor updates to the pond, and please provide feedback on Discord!
Changed depots in beta branch