v1.6 The Pond Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Ladies and Gents,

Welcome to the Pond!

This update has so many things, I'm not going to list them all. But to list the major improvements:

The Pond has been added.

The Map has been added.

New species have been added via the pond.

The shop has been fixed up, along with a new substrate.

This update comes with a lot of various bugfixes. If you have any issues please report them on the Discord under the #bugs channel. (Invite is in the settings)

@d4rkd0s ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Stay tuned for minor updates to the pond, and please provide feedback on Discord!