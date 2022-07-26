 Skip to content

Fish and Bubbles update for 26 July 2022

v1.6 The Pond Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9190019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Ladies and Gents,

Welcome to the Pond!

This update has so many things, I'm not going to list them all. But to list the major improvements:

  • The Pond has been added.
  • The Map has been added.
  • New species have been added via the pond.
  • The shop has been fixed up, along with a new substrate.

This update comes with a lot of various bugfixes. If you have any issues please report them on the Discord under the #bugs channel. (Invite is in the settings)

  • @d4rkd0s ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Stay tuned for minor updates to the pond, and please provide feedback on Discord!

