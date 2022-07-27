Superfly v1.0.5 Update

Hey! We're back with another update for Superfly. This minor update adds a couple quality of life changes and several bug fixes that should make the game feel and work a lot better for players. This includes adding a setting to swap the Grip and Trigger buttons just for the lightning mode, as well as adding better performance and graphics on our Quest port. We were also able to resolve the smooth turning issue that several of you have been reporting – please let us know if you’re still experiencing this bug after the update.

While we’re still working on some of the things we mentioned in our last announcement – like porting to mobile VR headsets and globalization – we’ve also been brainstorming behind the scenes. With the recent success of the Quest release, our team has been considering giving Superfly just a little more content to help flesh it out more thoroughly. This may come in the form of more content for story mode, perhaps more powers, or something else entirely.

As usual, come check out our Discord to keep up to date with announcements, or drop us a comment in our feedback channel with what you would like to see next in Superfly.

Changelog: