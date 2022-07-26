 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 26 July 2022

2.4.1 Grasslands!

Share · View all patches · Build 9188961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The grasslands are relatively empty as I've not had a lot of time to decorating them up- but they are available if you really wanna go see em! I'll be adding to them bit by bit as we patch.

I held off on a few additions to this patch because I wanted more time to work on them:

  • Capybara dialogue
  • Ear size slider
  • Raptor add-ons

BRIEF NOTICE! If you are having trouble finding out where to edit your canis/felis's ears, they are in the first add on tab, just scroll down using the scrollbar on the left side. I need to reorganize the editor anyway- but many of you have sent in bug reports about being unable to find them!

Changes

  • Pupil is now softer at the edges
  • Clicking on the sun and moon dial opens a little menu to show you the current time of day and weather in your specific area
  • A nice wooden chime on the spawn tree 🎵
  • Grasslands maps are available
  • Raptor wind trails at the tips of feathers when flying at certain speeds
  • Added proper credits to the main menu! I kept forgetting this and finally remembered. Thank you everyone!
  • Potential fix to the long hanging when changing character from primordial

Fixes

  • No more wall cutting through half of capy island
  • Weather is fixed! Rainbow time 🌈
  • Canis collie right ear flop is no longer semi-transparent
  • Canis abrasive eyes are no longer clipping the eyeball
  • Seems like the world tiles are no longer disappearing for multiple players! You should be able to explore the world now!
  • A tile of chestnut was missing- it's back- whoops!
  • Raptor turn speed is not dependant on if you were running when you took off into flight
  • Raptors wings now make flapping noises again
  • Delete button should be clickable in character selection again! Delete away!
  • Ageing up a character with age points should no longer duplicate it! Whoops!

