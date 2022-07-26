2.4.1 Grasslands!

The grasslands are relatively empty as I've not had a lot of time to decorating them up- but they are available if you really wanna go see em! I'll be adding to them bit by bit as we patch.

I held off on a few additions to this patch because I wanted more time to work on them:

Capybara dialogue

Ear size slider

Raptor add-ons

BRIEF NOTICE! If you are having trouble finding out where to edit your canis/felis's ears, they are in the first add on tab, just scroll down using the scrollbar on the left side. I need to reorganize the editor anyway- but many of you have sent in bug reports about being unable to find them!

Changes

Pupil is now softer at the edges

Clicking on the sun and moon dial opens a little menu to show you the current time of day and weather in your specific area

A nice wooden chime on the spawn tree 🎵

Grasslands maps are available

Raptor wind trails at the tips of feathers when flying at certain speeds

Added proper credits to the main menu! I kept forgetting this and finally remembered. Thank you everyone!

Potential fix to the long hanging when changing character from primordial

Fixes