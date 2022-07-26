 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunlocked update for 26 July 2022

Hotfix 0.51a

Share · View all patches · Build 9188848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Scarabs from spawning if you had the Deep End trial activated

  • Fixed an issue with the Aces Hive and Stingking Hard achievements that allowed them to be unlocked if you had 30+ total difficulty equipped in trials, but then played a basic run.

  • I am aware of an issue where upgrades stop being offered too soon, and blank ones are offered instead, and will hopefully have a fix tonight or tomorrow morning.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1512481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link