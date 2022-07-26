-
Fixed an issue that prevented Scarabs from spawning if you had the Deep End trial activated
Fixed an issue with the Aces Hive and Stingking Hard achievements that allowed them to be unlocked if you had 30+ total difficulty equipped in trials, but then played a basic run.
I am aware of an issue where upgrades stop being offered too soon, and blank ones are offered instead, and will hopefully have a fix tonight or tomorrow morning.
Gunlocked update for 26 July 2022
Hotfix 0.51a
