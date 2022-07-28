Patch 1.1.1 is now available on all platforms! Thanks to everyone who tested the patch and reported bugs/crashes.

This update includes 10 new specializations, along with many new spells, minions, achievements, costumes, skins, anointments, and much more. On top of that, we've added several of quality-of-life improvements to the game as a result of your feedback.

Here are the patch notes in case you missed them in my last post:

PATCH NOTES