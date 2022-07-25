 Skip to content

Ardor update for 25 July 2022

Update Notes for July 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 9188256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new card: Revolving Wand

-Removed Opportunist enemy from Endless spawn list. It has a lot of unpolished/janky interactions with other mechanics, and it's just not fun enough to merit inclusion currently in light of those issues

