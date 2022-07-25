✨✨ 3.0 UPDATE FOR PARADIGM SHIFT DEMO IS OUT NOW ON STEAM ✨✨



After several, several, several and several months, the early access 3.0 update has finally come out on itch.io (and soonSteam)! There have been several hurdles, including the entire team getting sick in the middle of development, but we managed to pull through to deliver what we can to update our demo.

The mac version is still being tested, we will make a post when its out. Sorry for the inconvenience!

Additions Include:

Making the entire game 3D (seriously)

-A completely new battle system!

Buffed the whole cast

New ambush/surprise combat system

Recreated dungeons and puzzles

Updated UI

Updated Options menu to adjust difficulty and 3D settings for optimization and FPS issues

Antonio and Aura finally doesn't look like a goblin

Updated balancing between each of the elements in battle

The mansion and neon station have been completely redone

Updated some attack animations (Still a big WIP)

-Revamped Sync Spells

Remember if you have any issues and bugs while playing don't hesitate to report them in the dissuasions tab.

We will also be doing bug fixes throughout the month as well so constructive comments are seriously appreciated!

See ya next update!

-Lunar Boon