The Calm Before... (Early Access v.0.51

This week's update isn't as flashy as many of the recent big content patches, but it addresses a number of community concerns and requests and adds a bit more polish to existing content.

The next update is shaping up to be absolutely massive, but it's going to take longer than usual. I expect it will take another 2-3 weeks to complete, but it will be a huge step toward 1.0 with a ton of new content and features.

There won't be any significant updates between now and then (bug fixes will still occur as needed) because I want to focus as much as possible on simply getting this content finished for you all. I'll be moving across the country (back to California after some time away) in September, and I want to make sure you all have plenty of new content while I'm getting set back up (which could take several weeks).



Now onto the patch notes

Boss Updates

Hive Queen:

The Hive Queen now has a slight change in appearance with each subsequent version you face

The Final Hive Queen fight has been updated with new behavior when only one Queen remains

Certain Hive Queen animations were ending too soon, but should now be fixed

Sting King:

The Sting King now has a slight change in appearance with each subsequent version you face

The Final Sting King fight has been updated with new behaviors during his "frenzied" state (post-pincers)

New, more noticeable visual effect when summoning Scorpion class ships

New Achievements

Trial Run: Complete any zone with at least 1 trial equipped

Mad Lad: Complete any zone with all 4 challenge rating 1 trials equipped

Trial Jury: Complete any zone with a total difficulty of 12+

Aces Hive: Beat the Apoid Colony zone with a total difficulty of 30+ in a trial run

Stingking Hard: Beat the Rachni Belt zone with a total difficulty of 30+ in a trial run

Note: Every achievement, except "Mad Lad" will activate retroactively upon starting a new game

Balance

Upgrade choice generation has been updated to more reliably offer upgrades you probably want. It now uses a dynamic, weighted, selection system that can still offer things you don't want, but will be considerably less likely to, especially as the game progresses and you make more choices.

Hail Mary now has a base target amount of 2 up from 1, and now has -30% recharge time at level 5.

Alpha test now prevents upgrade beacons from leveling your starter weapon

Max shields are now capped at +100 for power converter (200 total)

Quality of Life

There is now a game over animation when you die (the sound fx are placeholder)

Unstable Core now plays an explosion sound when triggered

Updated the Bulldozer achievement text in-game to match the Steam text.

The Sound Systems have been overhauled to push sound effects to separate groups of channels and limit repeat sounds in rapid succession.

Note: There may still need to be some optimization, so let me know if you have any issues with too many overlapping sounds or sounds being cut off.

Bugs