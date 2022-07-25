 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raubritter update for 25 July 2022

Patch 0.30d – 25.07.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9187977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map and minimap added

Crossbows have the right price

You can’t sell water from well anymore (until we make the amount of water in the well limited)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link