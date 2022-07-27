Ember Knights July Update

Hello Knights!

This month was the hottest ever recorded in the Nexus and yet, we managed to keep our cool and deliver you this fresh content update on schedule! It introduces additional features such as the manual revive, as well as another secret room where you will face off against an optional mini boss, the Mimic King. We have also reworked the gift shop and the timed chests rewards.

Discover all the latest changes in the full patch notes below.

New content and features

"A little care package to help you out"

The Mimic King! Includes new room, fight and reward!

The Nexus Shop has been updated with an extra podium (4 podiums for 4 players), a reroll option, added Skills, and some adjusted costs. Our goal with the Nexus Shop is to act as more of a late-game option to boost your next run, rather than something you buy out every time. The extra podium combined with the reroll option should help players who really want to manipulate how their run will go.

We are working on a deeper dive into weapon balance taking into account community feedback, but for now we've made some initial adjustments to the Rift Hammer: Increased attack speed by ~15% Increased each attack’s full charge damage Increased max damage for 2nd and 3rd attacks Attack animations can now be interrupted by Skills or Dodging at any time Removed some recovery frames from the 3rd attack The jet on the back of the Hammer now appears when 'maximum range' is reached

Manual revive! Reviving via Relics or Ember Tree upgrades will now require player input to activate. No more automatically reviving just before the Boss dies!* Evee Care Package This is a retheme of the existing timed chests at the end of each area

All spawned gold will now automatically be collected when leaving a room, regardless where the spawned gold is or if the visuals fail to catch up to the player leaving the room

Added food interactions for the Staff and Hammer

More screen transitions

Balancing

"Maybe we eat you"

In addition to the new content and features, we’ve also made the following changes:

Beguile adjustments Reduced the number of teleports Increased the time between teleports Increased the time between attacks Decreased the number of teleport chains left on the ground and reduced their duration

Reduced the max HP for all area 3 miniboss variants

Reduced tracking time of the jump attack for the Weald Wolf

Changed the name of the Ember Tree upgrade #12 from Boss Slayer to Giant Slayer Updated the description to indicate that it also applies to minibosses

Updated the description for the Chronograph relic to indicate that it also works in miniboss rooms

Revisited and updated all Relic costs in the Nexus shop

Reduced the damage delay on Effigeist’s projectiles

Added missing animations for the Rotworm Champ and Scout Champ enemies

Removed the Ember Tree fog (was causing performance issues)

Added a bunch of sounds to the Phantom boss

Bunch of memory profiling and optimizations (continued improvements and Switch compatibility)

Bugs

"Fixed that"

And finally, we tackled a bunch of bugs. See below for the full list:

Fixed a bug with the credits mini game where it was possible to load multiple instances of the player

Fixed a bug where Knight’s Charge explosion FX was only playing locally in a multiplayer game

Fixed a bug that was showing a different completion % between the save slot and compendium

Fixed a bug with the boss and miniboss health bars where it was flashing behind the remaining health indicator

Fixed a visual issue with the Frostbite relic

Fixed a bug with the ice door in Steadfast Citadel that was preventing it from being broken with the Staff

Fixed an issue with some enemies where they were immune to status effects while transitioning between attacks

Fixed a bug with Lord Bruma where he was able to execute a double ice ring attack

Fixed a few bugs with Arlan and his cutscenes that were causing issues in multiplayer games

Fixed an issue with the bonus chest at the end of an area where it wasn’t spawning for clients in multiplayer games

Fixed a multiplayer bug where clients weren’t properly disconnected on subsequent games

Fixed an issue with the healing pool in multiplayer games where it would continuously be used after interacting with it once

Fixed a few random audio issues

Fixed a few minor UI issues with the selector screens

Fixed a multiplayer bug where clients could pick up a dropped item due to latency issues

Fixed a multiplayer bug where cutscenes could occasionally revive dead players

Fixed a bug with the visuals for the Fire Wheel relic

Fixed a bug with Rupture where it would occasionally not fire

Fixed a few multiplayer bugs with Pox Rat where it could apply damage to clients multiple times and not deal damage when in its poison puddle

Fixed a multiplayer bug with The Forlorn and Effigeist where they could spam multiple projectiles or deal damage multiple times to clients

Fixed a few visual bugs related to projectile shadows

Fixed a visual issue with Condemned’s death animation

Fixed a multiplayer bug where Cyclone was not applying damage at the correct rate for clients

Fixed a bug with Hailstone Armor that was causing it to deal damage more frequently than it should for clients

Fixed a bug with Skrixxa Za where players could occasionally avoid getting hit

Fixed a bug with the Containment Field where it was breaking projectiles it shouldn’t

Fixed a calculation bug with the completion percentage

Fixed a bug with the Skill tips not showing when picking up a Skill

Fixed a bug with the Praxis buff not being applied right away to frozen enemies

Fixed a scrolling issue on the secrets tab of the compendium

Fixed a visual bug with Skrixxa Za where its jumping FX were being shown in the compendium

Fixed a visual bug with gold not spreading out when breaking a gold prop

Fixed a bug with Warrior Wisps and Ballistas not interacting properly with General’s Sabre relic

