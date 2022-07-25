Aspect patch 0.2.0.2

These are the patch notes for the 0.2.0.2 update.

Sorry for the lack of development in the past months, we've been quite busy with other things. Development should be starting back up again now!

We are also changing our name from LlamaDev Games to LlamaMoon Games to better represent both members! Along with that comes our new logo!

========

CHANGES

-Enemies are now alerted when hit by an explosive

-Added text lines for traders when they have no stock left

-Added confirmation screen to deleting a save file

-Added timer UI to potion effects with limited time

-Updated splash screen

-Update credits screen

==========

BALANCING

-Healing spellbook cooldown decreased (10s -> 7s)

=====

BUGS

-Aspect shards no longer drop for that Aspect once it's completed

-Fixed Fullscreen minimap having wrong control on controls menu

-Trader text would not render properly when all items bought

-4 Digit coin counts now render properly

-Item info is now shown when hovering over an item on the ground when the inventory is full

-Geode special feature now properly spawns instead of a geode item on the ground

-Dropped glow sack item now glows

-Fixed floating item icons on screen

-Fixed F key using the last item hovered over in the inventory while it is closed

-Fixed objects spawning ontop of eachother

-Cacoons now always project enemies downwards instead of upwards