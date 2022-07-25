Hi heroes!

Patch 0.22 is alive!

Patch Notes:

New Ability:

A new Power: Magnetic Bomb is added to the game and waiting for you to use.

New Features:

Wolf and Snake pets are now coming already unlocked

Ice attack power is now coming already unlocked

Shizuma and John heroes are coming already unlocked

Yuri and Necros heroes have less cost now

Some players thought that there is not enough content at the very start of the game so we decided to unlock some characters to make newcomers some more fun at the beginning of the game.

Game Tips:

There are some tips on the loading screen now ;)

Bug Fixes: