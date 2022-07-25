Hi heroes!
Patch 0.22 is alive!
Patch Notes:
New Ability:
- A new Power: Magnetic Bomb is added to the game and waiting for you to use.
New Features:
- Wolf and Snake pets are now coming already unlocked
- Ice attack power is now coming already unlocked
- Shizuma and John heroes are coming already unlocked
- Yuri and Necros heroes have less cost now
Some players thought that there is not enough content at the very start of the game so we decided to unlock some characters to make newcomers some more fun at the beginning of the game.
Game Tips:
- There are some tips on the loading screen now ;)
Bug Fixes:
- Scale in pause menu now shows exact scale. Before it was just "1"
- Game no longer does not continue after 20 minutes in some circumstances
- Game no longer starts with max setting after first opening
- Game music and sounds can be adjusted to 100%
- Area after touching blue jellyfish is scaled more
Changed files in this update