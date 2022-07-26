🐟 Devlog #4 - New Content, YouTube Channel, and Survival Fest Demo!

Howdy Adventurers!

The heatwave has reached central Europe and I am certain that many of you could use a little time at a cabin by the water! With that said, I am sure you will enjoy the new content that we have added to the Above Snakes Alpha!

The latest version has been rolled out on Steam and can be played by anyone who backed the "Play First" tier or higher.

New Alpha Content

We have added new content to the Alpha such as a new building style, new side quests, and tiles. We also reworked the character animations and combat. To celebrate all of these exciting implementations, we are trying something new: presenting the latest content in video format!

Please let us know if you prefer the written updates or this new video format by leaving a comment down below or subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Read the full patch notes on the Discord server.

Youtube Channel

As you can see, our YouTube channel is brand new and would love to grow! We plan on uploading more Above Snakes content on the channel in the future. Please subscribe so you do not miss out on any updates (the little bell helps!) :)

Steam Survival Fest Demo

Another demo?! Yes, great news! From August 1st to August 8th you can play a demo of Above Snakes for free during Steam Survival Fest. You can enjoy all of the content of the current Alpha with the exception that the demo version will not save your progress! Please note, this will be the last opportunity to play a demo of Above Snakes for an extended period of time, so be sure to tell your friends, family, pets, and neighbors!

That concludes another update! As always, we are happy to hear your feedback about any and all changes we make to the game. Please feel free to leave a comment below or hop into the discussions on our Discord server!

Cheers,

Tobi

