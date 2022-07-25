Aeloren Tactics Surprise Update!

Surprise update for Aeloren Tactics!

This update wasn't supposed to happen, but I figured that it should. I hope those of you who have played Aeloren Tactics or are thinking about playing it, end up enjoying it. Thanks and enjoy!

Here is what is new:

-Gave Felix, Haru and Lysithia, Limit Breaks.

-Fixed some Limit Breaks that were supposed to appear

with certain characters during specific maps.

-Added in two brand new characters; Pip Longfellow, the Wyvern Tamer, who fights alongside his Wyvern and best friend; Verta. Also added in Nia Harro, the Witch. (Basically a stronger Yuna from Falnarion Tactics II).

-Added in a new side quest; The Peak. This is where you

can recruit the two new characters and fight new enemies

as well as the mighty Wyvern.

-Changed some of the dialogue in the opening credits scene.

-Fixed some of the bio descriptions and added in two new

bios for the new characters.

-Added in two more memory fragments in the Item Shop.

-Added in the Armada. A sword that is strong against armor

and ignores defense. Can be found in the Sword Shop and

Special Shop.

I know it's not much, but it's something. Anyways, please enjoy this new update and if you want more Tactics games as well as other types of games from Team Syukino, please check out the store page and follow it for news about current, old and new projects. Also look out for Pixel Boy: The Legend of Tain, Estellium Legends II and Exiori! More info can be found on Itch.io and in the future on the Team Syukino store page!

https://syukino.itch.io/

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/TeamSyukino