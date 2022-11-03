Beneath Oresa is available NOW!

It's time to dive Beneath Oresa!

We are ecstatic to be launching our roguelike deckbuilder Beneath Oresa into Early Access today! Finally you can explore the sunken city, defeat dastardly foes, and find what lies beneath!

Why Early Access?

We are as much players as developers: for us, a game - even in Early Access - must keep the maximum of its promises. In other words: everything is already there to play the whole game and with your feedback and your support, we will continue to work at the forge to complete two additional factions and lots of other sweet features. For more information, you can check out our Early Access roadmap here on Steam or in our Discord.

Bug and Crash Reports

We've been working tirelessly to ensure as smooth a playing experience as possible right from the start but, as always with bugs, we're sure there will be some extra hidden ones!

If you find a bug, experience a crash, or find a translation error, please let us know so we can improve the game!

You can report bugs, crashes, or translation errors on our [Discord](bit.ly/OresaDiscord), where we have a dedicated channel, here on Steam in the discussion pages, or by reaching us at beneath-oresa-support@broken-spear.com

(Discord will be the fastest response time but we endeavour to answer everyone as quickly as possible)

Support the Game!

If you want to show your support for the game after playing, the best thing to do is to leave an honest review here on Steam and be sure to tell your friends who you think would enjoy Beneath Oresa! It means the world to us here and Broken Spear to have this amazing community's support and helps us to continue to make Beneath Oresa even better. <3

Want to be in the loop with everything Oresa? Be sure to give us a follow on our socials, join the discord, or sign up for our newsletter!

You can find all our social media platforms here: Linktree

Thank you so much for coming along on this journey with us! It's been magnificent to see how the community continues to grow and we can't wait for what's coming next!

~LizMac and the Broken Spear Team