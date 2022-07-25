Update v0.3.3

Hello all, this update is the first of the "regular sized" updates that I hope to consistently push out for Gloomgrave. It features some new map hazards, a new armor enchantment, and important fixes.
General
- added 3 new trap types: poison, burning, and teleport
- added "resist burning" enchantment type to armor
- changed step sfx
- changed "use consumable" sfx
- added sideways bumping animations
- made activated traps darker to signify their deactivated status
- reworked strength and defense status effects
Bug Fixes
- fixed issue with 3D audio
- fixed some item names and descriptions
- fixed issue caused by enemies having more than one debuff applied
- fixed issue with particle emitters
Changed files in this update