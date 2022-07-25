 Skip to content

Gloomgrave update for 25 July 2022

Update v0.3.3

Build 9187646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all, this update is the first of the "regular sized" updates that I hope to consistently push out for Gloomgrave. It features some new map hazards, a new armor enchantment, and important fixes.

General

  • added 3 new trap types: poison, burning, and teleport
  • added "resist burning" enchantment type to armor
  • changed step sfx
  • changed "use consumable" sfx
  • added sideways bumping animations
  • made activated traps darker to signify their deactivated status
  • reworked strength and defense status effects

Bug Fixes

  • fixed issue with 3D audio
  • fixed some item names and descriptions
  • fixed issue caused by enemies having more than one debuff applied
  • fixed issue with particle emitters

