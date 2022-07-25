Update v0.3.3

Hello all, this update is the first of the "regular sized" updates that I hope to consistently push out for Gloomgrave. It features some new map hazards, a new armor enchantment, and important fixes.

General

added 3 new trap types: poison, burning, and teleport

added "resist burning" enchantment type to armor

changed step sfx

changed "use consumable" sfx

added sideways bumping animations

made activated traps darker to signify their deactivated status

reworked strength and defense status effects

Bug Fixes