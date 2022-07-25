PIXELS Update 0.64.11

Balance Changes

Changing base stats of Pixels to much more normalized values. The goal is for Pixels to be much more competitive against each other while also avoiding the "one-shottiness" of certain matchups to create more dynamic battles.

Star Crush Dmg 110 -> 100

Mind Fracture Dmg 105 -> 100

Shadow Volley Dmg 150 -> 100

Blaze Blitz Dmg 110 -> 100

Shake Quake Dmg 120 -> 100

Mercury Beam Dmg -> 105 -> 100

Devour Dmg 120 -> 100

Steel Jaw Changed From Frost -> Metal

Bugfix

Devouring Bite Heal Percentage 20% -> 50%

Fixed a bug where in certain cases the Arena Steward Dialog was shown incorrectly after a battle