PIXELS Update 0.64.11

Balance Changes
Changing base stats of Pixels to much more normalized values. The goal is for Pixels to be much more competitive against each other while also avoiding the "one-shottiness" of certain matchups to create more dynamic battles.
Star Crush Dmg 110 -> 100
Mind Fracture Dmg 105 -> 100
Shadow Volley Dmg 150 -> 100
Blaze Blitz Dmg 110 -> 100
Shake Quake Dmg 120 -> 100
Mercury Beam Dmg -> 105 -> 100
Devour Dmg 120 -> 100
Steel Jaw Changed From Frost -> Metal
Bugfix
Devouring Bite Heal Percentage 20% -> 50%
Fixed a bug where in certain cases the Arena Steward Dialog was shown incorrectly after a battle
