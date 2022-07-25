Hello guys!
I apologise for being out of touch for so long, I was taking a break at my grandparent's for 10 days, I just got home
Thank you for your patience on the bugs matter :)
I fixed everything that's been reported and even improved stuff
I know I was on a break and with family, but I still found some time and motivation to rework the modding system to make it easier to use
I know a lot of you were confused what to do with files, where they were where to put them etc and I understood the current solution was not optimal at all
So I rewrote most of the code and it is now way easier to make mods (for units, tiles and countries, I haven't changed the rest)
Hope you will enjoy those changes!
ADDITIONS:
- British light infantry 43.
- US M2 light tank.
- You can now change the individual unit’s level right from the map editor. Done so when right clicking on a unit, two more buttons have been added: +1 level to unit and -1 level to unit.
CHANGES
- Changed the way mods are being handled. No more file handling or whatever, just create your mod through the game's UI, then add/remove/modify units of your mod directly from the editor without having to move / copy files over the place. Those dark times are over and now modding became incredibly easier! Currently looking for a solution to modify official units (base units) stats and make a mod for that. One note though, only one file will be allowed per category now, you will not have the possibility to have 2 custom units file in the custom units folder.
- Re did the modding README file, clearer now :)
- Bunkers and costal batteries will spawn asleep.
- Crimea 1944 and Europe 1939 balance adjustments.
- Optimization to deployment panel (faster to open and close, performance wise).
- Units for the spawn unit event in the map editor are now ordered by their names. Easier to look for a particular unit.
- Made units store slots bigger on mobile version, 4 columns instead of 5 makes more space for having bigger slots.
- Pershing and Super Pershing graphics.
- Slightly improved opening times of maps in the map editor.
FIXES
- Paratroopers kept their 8 MP when dropping if they were placed in the map editor.
- AI generals not moving out victory points.
- AI generals were not always winterized.
- Human controlled partisans couldn’t blow up bridges
- 3.7 cm sd kHz (German) had no armour.
- Clicks going through the tiles container in map editor.
- Paratroopers would become garrisons.
- You could resupply submarine under water with supply ships.
- No sounds were played when resupplying using supply ships or planes.
- Spawning several units using the event would not spawn all of the units if there was more than 1 unit to be spawned.
- All scroll areas that would not scroll if you did not have your mouse perfectly on the item. YAY.
- Forgot to add the graphics for the Chinese transport plane for paras.
- Finally fixed the annoying bug of black tiles and tiles disappearing when placing roads rivers etc. All good now!
Changed depots in 6.4.0 branch