Hex of Steel update for 25 July 2022

6.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9187434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello guys!

I apologise for being out of touch for so long, I was taking a break at my grandparent's for 10 days, I just got home
Thank you for your patience on the bugs matter :)
I fixed everything that's been reported and even improved stuff
I know I was on a break and with family, but I still found some time and motivation to rework the modding system to make it easier to use
I know a lot of you were confused what to do with files, where they were where to put them etc and I understood the current solution was not optimal at all
So I rewrote most of the code and it is now way easier to make mods (for units, tiles and countries, I haven't changed the rest)
Hope you will enjoy those changes!

ADDITIONS:
  • British light infantry 43.
  • US M2 light tank.
  • You can now change the individual unit’s level right from the map editor. Done so when right clicking on a unit, two more buttons have been added: +1 level to unit and -1 level to unit.
CHANGES
  • Changed the way mods are being handled. No more file handling or whatever, just create your mod through the game's UI, then add/remove/modify units of your mod directly from the editor without having to move / copy files over the place. Those dark times are over and now modding became incredibly easier! Currently looking for a solution to modify official units (base units) stats and make a mod for that. One note though, only one file will be allowed per category now, you will not have the possibility to have 2 custom units file in the custom units folder.
  • Re did the modding README file, clearer now :)
  • Bunkers and costal batteries will spawn asleep.
  • Crimea 1944 and Europe 1939 balance adjustments.
  • Optimization to deployment panel (faster to open and close, performance wise).
  • Units for the spawn unit event in the map editor are now ordered by their names. Easier to look for a particular unit.
  • Made units store slots bigger on mobile version, 4 columns instead of 5 makes more space for having bigger slots.
  • Pershing and Super Pershing graphics.
  • Slightly improved opening times of maps in the map editor.
FIXES
  • Paratroopers kept their 8 MP when dropping if they were placed in the map editor.
  • AI generals not moving out victory points.
  • AI generals were not always winterized.
  • Human controlled partisans couldn’t blow up bridges
  • 3.7 cm sd kHz (German) had no armour.
  • Clicks going through the tiles container in map editor.
  • Paratroopers would become garrisons.
  • You could resupply submarine under water with supply ships.
  • No sounds were played when resupplying using supply ships or planes.
  • Spawning several units using the event would not spawn all of the units if there was more than 1 unit to be spawned.
  • All scroll areas that would not scroll if you did not have your mouse perfectly on the item. YAY.
  • Forgot to add the graphics for the Chinese transport plane for paras.
  • Finally fixed the annoying bug of black tiles and tiles disappearing when placing roads rivers etc. All good now!

Changed depots in 6.4.0 branch

