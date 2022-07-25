Hello guys!

I apologise for being out of touch for so long, I was taking a break at my grandparent's for 10 days, I just got home

Thank you for your patience on the bugs matter :)

I fixed everything that's been reported and even improved stuff

I know I was on a break and with family, but I still found some time and motivation to rework the modding system to make it easier to use

I know a lot of you were confused what to do with files, where they were where to put them etc and I understood the current solution was not optimal at all

So I rewrote most of the code and it is now way easier to make mods (for units, tiles and countries, I haven't changed the rest)

Hope you will enjoy those changes!

ADDITIONS:

British light infantry 43.

US M2 light tank.

You can now change the individual unit’s level right from the map editor. Done so when right clicking on a unit, two more buttons have been added: +1 level to unit and -1 level to unit.

CHANGES

Changed the way mods are being handled. No more file handling or whatever, just create your mod through the game's UI, then add/remove/modify units of your mod directly from the editor without having to move / copy files over the place. Those dark times are over and now modding became incredibly easier! Currently looking for a solution to modify official units (base units) stats and make a mod for that. One note though, only one file will be allowed per category now, you will not have the possibility to have 2 custom units file in the custom units folder.

Re did the modding README file, clearer now :)

Bunkers and costal batteries will spawn asleep.

Crimea 1944 and Europe 1939 balance adjustments.

Optimization to deployment panel (faster to open and close, performance wise).

Units for the spawn unit event in the map editor are now ordered by their names. Easier to look for a particular unit.

Made units store slots bigger on mobile version, 4 columns instead of 5 makes more space for having bigger slots.

Pershing and Super Pershing graphics.

Slightly improved opening times of maps in the map editor.

FIXES