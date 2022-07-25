 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 25 July 2022

Update 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9187242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor, mostly bugfixing update:

ADD: Attacks that miss a target due to it having no turret (sort of a reverse Hull Down) now have a more clear result displayed

CNG: Sniper attacks on player unit no longer possible in foggy conditions
CNG: Hold objectives will no longer be placed in hexrows 0-1 during Fighting Withdrawl day missions
CNG: Gunslinger and Spray and Pray crewman skills make Covering Fire from that crewman more effective during bailing out

FIX: Several hundred fixed/updated portraits by cjprince
FIX: Removed SU-12 from Barbarossa campaign
FIX: Friendly units destroyed and units destroyed during friendly fire air attacks no longer count toward Seven of Clubs Steam achievement
FIX: All 20mm autocannon weapons now have a minimum FP of 4
FIX: If a unit support category has no unit types that are available on the current date, it will not appear as an option
FIX: If player completes a campaign and chooses not to continue with the same crew into a new campaign, loading that saved campaign will now not re-roll crew decorations, add additional Steam stats, etc.

