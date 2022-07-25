- Fixed issue with player sometimes not getting credit for powerful enemy kill
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused recruitable NPCs to reset their inventory while saving (they now only reset every one in-game day)
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused recruitable NPCs to not refresh their inventory
- Recruitable NPCs inventory is now based on player's Trading profession level
- Drastically increased price of training
- Rebalanced Trading experience gains
- Fixed issue with some of the NPCs not becoming aggressive when choosing hostile option during Splinterville's storyline
- Fixed issue with Rolf in Drysoil requesting wrong item for his quest
- Fixed issue with Ezwar not dropping Citywatch Breastplate
- Fixed issue with Bran referencing incorrect items in his dialogue
- Fixed issue with crash on character creation on some systems
- Fixed issue with Professions window displaying incorrect Total Level
- Autosaves and Quicksaves are now hidden when making a manual save
- Fixed issue with tooltip for Mighty Throw talent showing incorrect values
- Fixed issue with Ice Spike talent and skill tooltips showing incorrect values
- Fixed issue with Brutal Stance buff and skill using incorrect name in tooltip
- Fixed issue with Powerful and Mysterious Essences referencing Potion of Knowledge instead of Scroll of Knowledge
- Fixed all reported language issues
Realms of Magic update for 25 July 2022
Version 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
