 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realms of Magic update for 25 July 2022

Version 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9187042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with player sometimes not getting credit for powerful enemy kill
  • Fixed issue that sometimes caused recruitable NPCs to reset their inventory while saving (they now only reset every one in-game day)
  • Fixed issue that sometimes caused recruitable NPCs to not refresh their inventory
  • Recruitable NPCs inventory is now based on player's Trading profession level
  • Drastically increased price of training
  • Rebalanced Trading experience gains
  • Fixed issue with some of the NPCs not becoming aggressive when choosing hostile option during Splinterville's storyline
  • Fixed issue with Rolf in Drysoil requesting wrong item for his quest
  • Fixed issue with Ezwar not dropping Citywatch Breastplate
  • Fixed issue with Bran referencing incorrect items in his dialogue
  • Fixed issue with crash on character creation on some systems
  • Fixed issue with Professions window displaying incorrect Total Level
  • Autosaves and Quicksaves are now hidden when making a manual save
  • Fixed issue with tooltip for Mighty Throw talent showing incorrect values
  • Fixed issue with Ice Spike talent and skill tooltips showing incorrect values
  • Fixed issue with Brutal Stance buff and skill using incorrect name in tooltip
  • Fixed issue with Powerful and Mysterious Essences referencing Potion of Knowledge instead of Scroll of Knowledge
  • Fixed all reported language issues

Changed files in this update

DevWindows32 Depot 490281
  • Loading history…
DevWindows64 Depot 490282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link