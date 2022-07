The fun little game that was supposed to take 2 weeks to make, took only 6 months in the end. Goes to show that scheduling and goals are good -- but then again, this game wouldn't be what it is without the crazy passion for games that we all here at the Lollin' Pony have.

Enjoy the game and remember; if you appreciate it, don't hesitate to drop some money to SaveTheManagee.org.

Wishing the best of adventures,

Team Pony