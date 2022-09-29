Train Valley 2: Workshop Gems – Ruby is live on Steam!

Dear adventurers,

We're happy to present the next content update for Train Valley 2: Workshop Gems – Ruby. 50 levels from Steam Workshop-reworked, rebalanced, redecorated, redesigned, rearranged and ready to go!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2098230/Train_Valley_2_Workshop_Gems__Ruby

We are close to 2000 user created levels in our Workshop-a trove of creativity, new ideas and beautiful designs that keeps Train Valley 2 moving forward and offers our players new challenge every day of the week. Having picked out some of the most played, discussed and subscribed to creations, we have devised several level packs-or Gems-and Flazm level designers Anton Antsiferov and Olga Rashkueva polished them just enough to make them shine brighter 🙂 The Ruby level pack is already out-check the Steam Store page link below!

This latest DLC is our thank you for honest, enthusiastic contribution and feedback, a way to support Flazm Interactive and our future projects, and another step in expanding Train Valley 2 presence on other platforms-including GOG, Epic Games Store, upcoming PS4, XBox 1 and Nintendo Switch releases along with Android and iOS ports.

Q. Will the original Workshop levels still be accessible after every level pack release?

A. Yes, you can still play original levels from the Workshop - we have preserved level names and completed every level's description with the creator's username.

Q. When will Train Valley 2 arrive to any of the gaming consoles/handhelds/operating systems/game launchers mentioned above?

A. I will keep you posted about any future developments, stay tuned to our Discord's #news channel.