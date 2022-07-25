Lumencraft Small Update

Hello Scouts! 👋

Today we are launching a small update. Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here’s the full list of what’s new:

## [EA User Interface Patch] -- 2022-07-25 - VERSION = 6807

### Added

new map loading screen

### Changed

Autosave slot is now hidden in save menu

### Fixed

fixed save menu not overwritting slots

fixed overwrite warning being skipped when saving on the same slot twice in a row

fixed not being able to quit the game after exiting the map editor

fixed main menu animations being frozen after exitting game

fixed Gray Screen of Death caused by double-clicking a save slot to load

exiting from controls menu now goes back to options

fixed menu not navigable with gamepad after canceling quit confirmation

fixed build menu opening accidentally when exiting in-game menu with (B)

fixed game menu being closed when trying to go back

fixed floor texture breaking after load in Blast from the Past

made the bottom info panel less obtrusive

Editor: Gobbler and SlowSwarm enemies were hidden (they are unfinished and got exposed by mistake)

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord and Steam Community so we can investigate and fix it.

We appreciate community engagement and your feedback. We have already fixed and updated the most important features. We can see how important is for you the implementation in our game of the progression and procedural/random levels. So we have decided to focus on it before the next major update!

We will also do our best to include online multiplayer in our roadmap (right now there is local shared screen or Steam remote play co-op for 2 players).

DONE IN THE FIRST 2 MONTHS

✔️Auto Save and Steam Cloud integration

✔️New episode (map)

✔️New content (Turtle, Flamethrower, Flying Swarm, Bomb Turret, Lava Cooling)

✔️Updated high res terrain textures and widescreen support

✔️Performance options and improvements

✔️More than 100 other changes and fixes

✔️New beautiful User Interface and icons 🖼️

PLANNED FOR Q3/2022

👉Robotic helpers and their workshop 🤖

👉Flamethrower Turret 🔥

PLANNED FOR Q4/2022

👉Hero progression and classes 💪

👉Procedural maps 🗺️

👉Dynamic water 🌊

PLANNED FOR Q1/2023

👉Online co-op multiplayer 🧑‍🤝‍🧑

👉Campaign (story mode) 📖

PLANNED FOR Q2/2023

👉New biome 🌿

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

Play the updated game and “follow” us on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/

Join our fight! We need your drills!

2Dynamic Games