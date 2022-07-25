Update #6 - New Retreat Mechanics, Card Balancing and other player requests

Version 0.73.1 Release Notes

Hi everyone -

In this week's update we've turned retreat scum into fun-m! Ok, that doesn’t rhyme, but once again we listened to player feedback and made plenty of exciting changes this update :)

My favorite in-game feedback this week comes from Abandon who writes:

"Hello. I don't have any bug to report I'm sorry. :( Just wanted to say HI!!! do u "GOD" dudes even exist? =S"

Yes, Abandon, the legends are true. We're listening to all of our player feedback and I'm doing my best each week to answer and make your game experience even better.

New Retreat Mechanics We've eliminated all the retreat scum issues and made failed retreats more exciting with a new mulligan mechanic. Full details here.

We've eliminated all the retreat scum issues and made failed retreats more exciting with a new mulligan mechanic. Full details here. New Card: Antoine's Tome - An artifact that allows you to recover cards after each battle.

- An artifact that allows you to recover cards after each battle. New Card: Pendant of the Ryu Sage - An artifact that increases your max hand size.

- An artifact that increases your max hand size. Balance: Antarus, Battle Mage now has Lunge instead of Knockback (1) to address player feedback that Lunge is more on theme with his spear weapon than Knockback.

Antarus, Battle Mage now has Lunge instead of Knockback (1) to address player feedback that Lunge is more on theme with his spear weapon than Knockback. Balance: Zenon, Arch Mage now has Scribe (3) ability that lets him recover 3 cards after winning a battle. Now you can enjoy more "pew pew" action with this character ;)

Zenon, Arch Mage now has Scribe (3) ability that lets him recover 3 cards after winning a battle. Now you can enjoy more "pew pew" action with this character ;) Balance: Banshee - Reduced stats by -1/-0 so its now a 4/7

Banshee - Reduced stats by -1/-0 so its now a 4/7 Balance: Dreamstealer - Increased stats by +1/+2 so it’s now a 3/8

Dreamstealer - Increased stats by +1/+2 so it’s now a 3/8 Balance: Mummy Queen - Increased stats by +0/+3 so she’s now a 3/15

Mummy Queen - Increased stats by +0/+3 so she’s now a 3/15 Balance: Gate of Fate - Reduced cost from 2 to 1

Gate of Fate - Reduced cost from 2 to 1 Fixed bug with recovering cards from discard to deck where the cards recovered could exceed the max deck size.

with recovering cards from discard to deck where the cards recovered could exceed the max deck size. Fixed bug with controls where player could move diagonally between objects illegally by using the keyboard. This resulted in several possible bugs, including the truncation of the player's party if they moved to an area that would not allow members to follow and getting stuck after retreating if their last tile was between objects that could only be reached diagonally and not via the mouse controls.

with controls where player could move diagonally between objects illegally by using the keyboard. This resulted in several possible bugs, including the truncation of the player's party if they moved to an area that would not allow members to follow and getting stuck after retreating if their last tile was between objects that could only be reached diagonally and not via the mouse controls. Fixed bug where players could not open suspicious tombs within dungeons (fix will apply to new adventures only, not existing adventures where bug has already occurred)

where players could not open suspicious tombs within dungeons (fix will apply to new adventures only, not existing adventures where bug has already occurred) Fixed bug where the Sandpit arena ambush could trigger multiple times during the same adventure if the player exits and returns to the game while battling in the arena. (Thanks Fieri The Merry, oneofmany, rjdoute)

where the Sandpit arena ambush could trigger multiple times during the same adventure if the player exits and returns to the game while battling in the arena. (Thanks Fieri The Merry, oneofmany, rjdoute) Fixed bug where enemies would not spawn in the Sandpit Arena if player is blessed by Guardian Angel (Thanks rjdoute)

where enemies would not spawn in the Sandpit Arena if player is blessed by Guardian Angel (Thanks rjdoute) Fixed bug where the Sandpit arena would continuously spawn enemies if player entered it without first being captured. (Thanks noahbarker)

where the Sandpit arena would continuously spawn enemies if player entered it without first being captured. (Thanks noahbarker) Fixed bug where the game is stuck in tactical mode after completing a battle (most notably after finishing the Sandpit arena sequence). (Thanks Bayton, mr.kitty)

where the game is stuck in tactical mode after completing a battle (most notably after finishing the Sandpit arena sequence). (Thanks Bayton, mr.kitty) Fixed bug where retreating during a heatwave would softlock the game if the heatwave triggers during the retreat movement. (Thanks bjornboman, noahbarker, Vazner and mr.kitty)

where retreating during a heatwave would softlock the game if the heatwave triggers during the retreat movement. (Thanks bjornboman, noahbarker, Vazner and mr.kitty) Fixed bug where it was possible to move while the map was open, bump into an object that triggers a prompt, then get an error when attempting to fast travel.

where it was possible to move while the map was open, bump into an object that triggers a prompt, then get an error when attempting to fast travel. Fixed bug where exception is thrown at buyCard method as a result of being able to have the map and shop open at the same time.

where exception is thrown at buyCard method as a result of being able to have the map and shop open at the same time. Fixed typo in Prismatic Realm when interacting with Cosmic Tortoise: 'It's purpose achieved...' should be 'Its purpose achieved...' It's always means it is. (Thanks Arduin)

Coming Next Week

For next week's update, I'll be focusing on:

Investigating how I can provide in-game communication back to players (i.e. respond to in-game bug reports in game and provide announcements on game changes within game for players that miss our Steam update posts)

Fixing card-specific issues players have reported (ex: Orc Battle Horn, Pied Pipe)

Balancing elite encounters across the various chapters

Help us Grow Summoners Fate with your Steam Review

Thank you to everyone who posted a Steam review last week! We had +12 positive reviews bringing us up to 93 total, with 89% Very Positive rating. Just 7 away from our goal of 100.

Reviews are very important for Early Access - they help us reach more players, grow our community and improve the game, so I very much appreciate your support in writing a Steam review for us :)

Join the Discussion:

Thanks so much!

~Ross