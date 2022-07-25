Version 0.7.1 Update

Hi, my friends!

Today is the first day of the EA of Chaos Galaxy 2. In 12 hours, I collected dozens of comments and bugs. Due to the priority of time, I completed some of the more urgent contents first.

Optimization and adjustment:

The effect for the weapon damage range is changed from red to orange, which is distinguished from the red of the weapon shoot range. Speed up the mouse movement. Reduce the playing speed of the story subtitles in the prologue. Some English texts have been modified.

Bug Fixed:

Clicking the portrait button of Li Chengsong at the tutorial causes game crushed. The player's fleet being provoked by the enemy causes game crushed. There is a wrong arrangement in the policy tree of the Aerie Assassins. When applying to be a vassal of other factions, it sometimes causes game crushed. The Local Force being destroyed by the rebels causes game crushed. The fleet may show a wrong position after its plaent being Incited defection by the enemy fleet.

In addition, there are some bugs in the classification buttons of the skillchips UI. Please don't classify the chip for the time being, and I will repair it as soon as possible tomorrow.

Thank you for your tolerance and understanding! Today, I'm as excited as everyone, but I've been working continuously for 20 hours. I think I'd better take a rest first. See you in eight hours, then.

Han Zhiyu