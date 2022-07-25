[Version3.2.6] Updating various presets / Look At Camera / Upgrade Vroid SDK

Share · View all patches · Build 9186524 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Version3.2.6

I updated many things in this update.

Adding 150+ pose presets

I'm going to add pose presets regularly.

Picture background presets for Vtubers

I replaced the previous background preset because it was not good.

Thanks to the site for providing great free materials.

https://sozaino.site/

Effect Style Props that can be rendered in Transparent PNG

Added support for background transparency.

Upgrade VroidSDK to v0.1.1

The initialization process seems to have been updated. Perhaps this will solve the problem for some of you.

Look At Camera

Added the ability for the eye to follow the camera at all times.