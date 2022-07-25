 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRM Posing Desktop update for 25 July 2022

[Version3.2.6] Updating various presets / Look At Camera / Upgrade Vroid SDK

Share · View all patches · Build 9186524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version3.2.6

I updated many things in this update.

Adding 150+ pose presets

I'm going to add pose presets regularly.

Picture background presets for Vtubers

I replaced the previous background preset because it was not good.

Thanks to the site for providing great free materials.

https://sozaino.site/

Effect Style Props that can be rendered in Transparent PNG

Added support for background transparency.

Upgrade VroidSDK to v0.1.1

The initialization process seems to have been updated. Perhaps this will solve the problem for some of you.

Look At Camera

Added the ability for the eye to follow the camera at all times.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895631
  • Loading history…
Depot 1895633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link