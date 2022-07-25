The Fling-a-thon is here!

Fling-a-thon Introduction:

(Live from July 25th to August 8th)

The first annual Fling-a-thon is the most complete Community Competition to date! You must choose between Team Modern or Team Ancient. Which sports era will win!? Choosing a team will grant you themed Skins and now Stickers and Banners as well so you can really customize how you’ll show off your team spirit.

Fling-a-thon Tournaments:

Earn points for your team by competing in 3-race Tournaments. Tournaments can be played in Matchmaking, but now, they can also be played in Private Race (local and online). Tournaments now conclude with a victory celebration where the winning team will take to the pedestal and make their opponents bask in their Fling-glory!

New Gamemode: Ring-a-thon!

Introducing a brand new gamemode for Campaign. Ring-a-thon! Blast through speed-boosting rings while dodging javelin attacks from above! The speed-boosting rings send the player soaring over previously troublesome obstacles and hitting speeds never before reachable.

Our team loves how the boost-rings really turn the level-design on its head. It’s extremely satisfying to master completely new routes at such high speeds. It’s extremely addictive to speed run.

Fling-a-thon Ring Race: For the duration of the event, all races (including 3-Race Tournaments and one-shot Races) will feature the speed-boosting rings and javelins from the Ring-a-thon gamemode. This will spice up the normal multiplayer races with the death-defying speed of the boost-rings and intensity of the javelins.

Progression System:

This update brings a leveling and progression system we’re really proud of! Gone are the days of slowly unlocking new characters in Campaign and Campaign alone. Now you have a Rank which you can increase by getting Experience Points from doing well in any gamemode in Fling!

Every rank you progress grants you an Unlock Token which can be redeemed in a fully functional Rube-Goldberg-like contraption in the 3D menu. The contraption presents you with 3 capsule-toys filled with either a Character, Skin, Sticker or Banner! But only 1 of the 3 rewards can be yours! Choose wisely!

Player Banners:

What’s a Sticker or Banner you ask? You can now customize how you represent yourself online with funny and stylish Banners and Stickers. Your Rank is also displayed on your banner so you can show off your experience and gain worldly prestige!

Fling-a-thon Rewards:

The winning team of the Fling-a-thon will receive an exclusive skin, sticker and banner so they can forever remind their opponents of this day in Fling history. What day in history you may ask? August 8th, the end of the event.

Mac Release:

Fling’s Mac version is finally released in early access! We’re excited to reach all those new players out there. Tell your friends! If you run into any issues, feel free to reach out on the Steam Forum or our Discord Channel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

I’ve played Fling to the Finish before. How will the new progression system affect my previous progression?

While you will start at level 0 along with newer players, you will keep all the characters and skins you’ve already unlocked. Anything you didn’t unlock from the old campaign progression will now be available to unlock from the new progression system!

What about the racetracks that I unlocked before this update?

All racetracks and gamemodes that you already unlocked will stay unlocked. The racetrack and gamemode progression system is unchanged.

**

Quality of Life improvements:**

Players can now return to the previous menu by holding a button on their controller or keyboard instead of physically moving to the back button and sticking to it

3D menu buttons that have an alternate hold input now take less time to activate when that input is held

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where respawning a team with one player still sticking to a surface would sometimes cause that player to teleport back to the surface they were stuck to before respawning

Fixed a bug where “Press A or Space to join” prompt would never disappear in certain instances

Fixed a bug where players would not be able to control their single character using a mouse in the main menu