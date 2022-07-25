 Skip to content

Paradise Homeland update for 25 July 2022

Paradise Homeland July 2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for reading this article about the July 2022 Update!

UPDATE DOESN’T REQUIRE ANY CHANGES TO FILES!

  • Added a initialization scene,
  • Added a command log,
  • Started adding a inventory system,
  • Some corn,
  • Some texture improvements,
  • Re Added a Bad Word Filter,
  • Some menu improvements,
  • Fixed some bugs,
  • Started working on a new Relaxing Scene (AI Character SOON!),
  • Commands added to the console accessible by the tilde key!,
  • Added Grass,
  • Converted to latest Unity Build,
  • Added some Post Processing,
  • Added better Lighting

This update is a massive update and is only a sign of some of the changes to come!

