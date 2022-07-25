Paradise Homeland July 2022 Update

Thank you for reading this article about the July 2022 Update!
UPDATE DOESN’T REQUIRE ANY CHANGES TO FILES!
- Added a initialization scene,
- Added a command log,
- Started adding a inventory system,
- Some corn,
- Some texture improvements,
- Re Added a Bad Word Filter,
- Some menu improvements,
- Fixed some bugs,
- Started working on a new Relaxing Scene (AI Character SOON!),
- Commands added to the console accessible by the tilde key!,
- Added Grass,
- Converted to latest Unity Build,
- Added some Post Processing,
- Added better Lighting
This update is a massive update and is only a sign of some of the changes to come!
Changed depots in testing-dev branch