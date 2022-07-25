Paradise Homeland July 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9186344 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 16:32:17 UTC by Wendy

July 2022 Update

UPDATE DOESN’T REQUIRE ANY CHANGES TO FILES!

Added a initialization scene,

Added a command log,

Started adding a inventory system,

Some corn,

Some texture improvements,

Re Added a Bad Word Filter,

Some menu improvements,

Fixed some bugs,

Started working on a new Relaxing Scene (AI Character SOON!),

Commands added to the console accessible by the tilde key!,

Added Grass,

Converted to latest Unity Build,

Added some Post Processing,

Added better Lighting

This update is a massive update and is only a sign of some of the changes to come!