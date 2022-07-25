Update v 0.0.9.2

Added: Cargo Crate Cube with collision.

Added: Crate Cubes are stackable.

Added: Ore boulders for mineral and resource mechanics in development.

Added: Simple shadows for harvestable game objects.

Added: Large Octogon Habitat Frame. 10x10 units in size.

Added: Short Palm Tree mesh and texture.

Change: Environment is now desert like biome.

Change: Player no longer "sticks" under platforms.

Change: Roof Grabbing & roof sliding Mechanic removed.

Change: Damage now causes a rapid HP drain for the amount instead of one instant zap.

Change: HP Recovery is 1hp per minute.

Change: Deleting "Floor" base pieces requires holding SHIFT + Z when clicking to delete

Change: Atmosphere & Fog Color set to green tint for Cobalt Cringle / Xmas in July theme.

Improved textures and 3d artwork on several Base Construction pieces.

Improved input during base construction.

Improved Roof Construction method.

Removed heavy base construction pieces.

Construction now favors baseline pieces.

Internal Game Engine Changes

Improved texture pak loading.

Slight engine changes for shadows and lighting development.

BugFix

Mouse Cursor no longer forced to center screen when application loses focus.

Input Methods for Mouse Cursor and Mouse Movement adjusted to prevent bugs.