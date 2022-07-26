26/07/2022 - July Update

Ahoy there!

We are here today with a much needed pass on our in-game localisation! We still have some fine tuning and a couple of phrases to cover, but overall this is a significant upgrade and the majority of missing localisation has been addressed!

There have also been a few tweaks to mission balancing and bugs, so please check out the change log below!

LOCALISATION

Large updates to our localisation, including the following:

Server names will now localise

Store and customisation entries have been localised

Tannoy message subtitles are now localised

Missions and objectives now update on language change

Shell signs now update on language change

All interactions have been localised

Updated numerous interaction hints to standardise their presentation

Added localisation for missing menu and system text, eg. for chat, sign in messages, and keybinds

MOON POOL ESCAPE ROUTE: HOIST SUBMERSIBLE MISSION

The Submersible Hoist Mission has had a rebalancing pass to ensure it provides a more consistent challenge across the various possible Prisoner counts:

Amount of time Prisoners need to to complete the mission varies depending on how many Prisoners are still alive when the Stage 3 of the match starts:

1 Prisoner is required to hoist for a total of 20 seconds

2 Prisoners are required to hoist for a total of 35 seconds

3 Prisoners are required to hoist for a total of 60 seconds

4 Prisoners are required to hoist for a total of 75 seconds

If multiple Prisoners are hoisting from different stations at the same time the total hoist time required is evenly divided:

If 2 Prisoners both held hoist stations simultaneously for the entire mission the hoist would finish in 75% of the times stated above

If 3 Prisoners both held hoist stations simultaneously for the entire mission the hoist would finish in 56% of the times listed above

If 4 Prisoners both held hoist stations simultaneously for the entire mission the hoist would finish in 42% the times listed above

HELIPAD ESCAPE ROUTE: REFUEL HELICOPTER MISSION

The Helicopter Refuelling Mission has also had a rebalancing pass:

Number of Fuel Cans available in the Helipad increased by 3

Some Fuel Cans now appear on top of specific racks, making them easier to find

Time taken to pour an entire Fuel Cans worth of fuel standardised to 10 seconds, regardless of Prisoner player count

Number of Fuel Cans required to complete the mission varies depending on how many Prisoners are still alive when the Stage 3 of the match starts:

1 Prisoner is required to pour 2 Fuel cans

2 Prisoners are required to pour 3 Fuel cans

3 Prisoners are required to pour 5 Fuel cans

4 Prisoners are required to pour 6 Fuel cans

OBJECTIVE UI MARKERS

Objective markers are UI elements that appear when players approach an objective or interactive element in the Sea Fort:

Updated artwork for various world markers

PING MARKERS

The Ping Markers are UI tags that Prisoner players can place in the world to call out specific objectives, items or points of interest to other Prisoners:

Ping Markers that Prisoners can place down now last on screen for 60 seconds where previously they only appeared for 10 seconds

Changes to Map Content

ADDITIONAL MONSTER VINES

Some extra Monster Vines have been added to improve Monster navigation and prevent some exploitable areas where Prisoners could be guaranteed to lose the Monster in a chase:

Monster vine added to the Helipad between the two sets of pipe catwalks positioned around the outside of the Helipad Elevator block

Monster vine added to the upper floor of the Stage 1 Morgue Building leading up to the rooftop area

Bugs fixed

CHARACTERS:

Fixed an issue that could break spectating at the end of the Malacosm locker kill cutscene

ENVIRONMENT:

Operations: Fixed issues where some of the Red / Green Power Cables in the upper floor were not connected correctly

Updated rail collision in Tutorials to help prevent mannequins running away into the aether

Fixed an issue that caused some bindings to be missing on signs in Tutorials

Morgue: Fixed an issue where Brute and Malacosm couldn’t pass a chain fence

Helipad: Moved a crate that appears during the ‘Move the Crane’ Mission that was partially blocking Monsters

Powerplant: Fixed an issue with a vault window

OBJECTIVES / INTERACTABLES:

Fixed an issue that stopped the dynamic difficulty scaling of the Submarine Hoist and the Helicopter Refuel objectives

Barracks: Fixed an issue where a power switch light wouldn’t turn on when the switch was pulled

Fixed an issue where dead players would cause incorrect scaling of objectives between mission stages

Fixed an issue where the button for the Cryo-Coffin puzzle in Vault could be interacted with repeatedly

MENU SYSTEMS / BACK END:

Fixed Font for “Connecting…” text so it will localise correctly

Removed TXAA option from Graphics Settings as it caused visual artefacts

Fixed a controller issue that caused the keybinds menu to snap to the top when attempting to rebind a control

Known Issues

CHARACTERS:

Occasionally all characters may briefly appear headless in various cut scenes

If two or more Prisoners are killed in the same approximate location at the same time they will respawn at the same location and be clipping through one another

Some Prisoners have a visible seam on the back of their head

ENVIRONMENT:

Monsters can occasionally snag for a second on the top of yellow stairs

Examination planks not breaking, which only affects one internal puzzle where you have to break two planks of wood and weld to get to the switch.

OBJECTIVES / INTERACTABLES:

All players will shake violently when travelling in elevators and kills inside elevators tend to have significant camera clipping

AUDIO:

We are aware of some issues surrounding in-game audio. These are ongoing issues that we are working hard to fix.

Check out the roadmap in-game to see what will be coming in September as we have more features and systems in development we can't wait to share with you all! If you would like to join the discussions on our discord server, you can do so by clicking here: discord.gg/junkfish

We hope you enjoy the update!

Team Junkfish