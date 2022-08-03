GAME RELEASED! 🚀 PLAY NOW! 🔥

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FINALLY! 🚀

Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue is NOW available to play for FREE!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1988830/Project_Wunderwaffe_Prologue/

Your task in the game is to keep enemy troops as far away from your base as possible. Be on the top of the LEADERBOARD! Fight and survive. 🔥



This is only part of the upcoming full version of the game, so some of the features are not available yet, such as saving and loading the game, this will only be available in the full version. Leaderboards are now available, FIGHT and SURVIVE as long as possible! 🔥

Leave your feedback and report bugs in this topics:

👉 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

👉 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

This is the last step before the full version of the game is released on Steam. If you like to support us please consider adding a full version of the game to your Wishlist, it will help us a lot!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1477700/Project_Wunderwaffe/



Do you have more questions? Join us on Discord! 👇

See you soon!

Project Wunderwaffe: Team