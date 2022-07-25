MAJOR UPDATE

Hello!
Another big update for Animal Shelter! The update is now available for download, check what we have prepared for you. 🐶 🐱
This is the biggest update so far! 🔥
It includes accessibility, the latest Unity engine which gives graphical improvements, Cloud Save, full controller support, new achievements and many, many other improvements and fixes. You can find, full list of changes below.
Today is also the premiere of Animal Shelter - Puppies & Kittens DLC, be with us! 😊
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1982080/Animal_Shelter__Puppies__Kittens_DLC/
Biggest changes and improvements
-
Graphical improvements – the game is much more pleasing to the eye overall. The clouds, lighting, and the sun all were improved. This can be toggled in the settings.
-
Improved particle effects.
-
Cloud Save support
Accessibility Options:
-
Added the option to set ‘Run’ and the Interaction buttons to toggle instead of hold-to-use.
-
Outline colors can now be changed.
-
Added Saturation, Exposure, Bloom, and Contrast settings.
-
Added a bigger cursor size option.
-
The reticle’s shape, color, and size can now be modified.
-
Added alternative reticles.
-
Mouse sensitivity during interactions can now be modified.
-
Added adjustments to improve the game’s readability in cases of color blindness.
-
Added a new Modifications menu which can be accessed during gameplay.
-
Controller support has been implemented
-
Added Sound Indicators that visually represent in-game sounds.
-
Added status icons over animals that appear when big changes in their status occur.
- Build Mode now recognizes if the player selects a building or a piece of furniture.
- Added information tooltips that appear when hovering over buildings.
- Made deleting multiple photos easier.
- Improved the shopping cart.
- Added new achievements!
- Fixed achievements that were not able to be completed.
- Added owned DLC icons to the main menu.
Smaller (but still important!) changes
- Fixed filling the litter box.
- Added more sound cues to actions that had none.
- Added new sounds to previously soundless items.
- Double-clicking on the save file button now loads the game.
- Added a button that clears all notifications in the ‘More Info’ window.
- Added warning tooltips for empty water bottles and empty food packs.
- Added a cursor when moving buildings.
- Added an easter egg
- Corrected drying the dogs.
- Saving and auto-saving should be faster.
- Added the poop bag dispenser as furniture which can be freely placed anywhere in the Shelter.
- Added information to notifications about who is adopting which animal.
- Added more graphics settings.
- Articles in the encyclopedia are now unlocked as new popups are found during gameplay.
- Fixed the lighting on the animal information plaques on the cages.
- Added item sorting to item stacks.
- The medical tray can now be purchased at the store and thrown out into the trash.
- Buildings now have ambient sounds.
- Building signs are now uniform.
- Added a new cursor when selling objects on buildings.
- The blinking heart that indicated when an animal is ready for adoption has been added to the computer.
- Added missing translations and fixed some existing ones.
Other fixes
- Upgraded to new engine version.
- Corrected the colliders for furniture in build mode.
- Created a separate folder for save files.
- Corrected the animations in the animal statistics window.
- Corrected the interaction between the cursor and some buttons.
- Fixed the disappearing bubbles after refocusing the game window.
- Better item and furniture handling inside buildings.
- Fixed the notifications being displayed under the cursor.
- Optimized petting animals.
- Fixed disappearing posters after loading the game.
- Added new team members to the credits.
- Corrected the scale of wounds.
- Enhanced instant camera into the digital camera inside the Photo Studio level 2.
- Buildings with animals inside them can no longer be demolished.
- Corrected the side of Pause menu UI.
- Added sounds when hovering over icons.
- Field of View numeric values will no longer be displayed.
- The reticle will no longer be enabled after exiting the menu during interactions.
- Fixed shampoo particle positions.
- Corrected equipment tooltips.
- Bubbles will now disappear as intended.
- Refactored logs for easier debugging.
- Made ‘Delete Save’ button harder to click by accident.
- Fixed dogs’ tail material.
See you soon,
Animal Shelter Team
