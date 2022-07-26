BATTLE PASS SEASON 2: ABLAZE

Soldiers!

Season 2 Ablaze brings new additions to the game and a fiery explosion of 120 rewards!

Roll out and ambush your enemies in never-before-seen camo netting for select tank destroyers and recon vehicles, blend into your surroundings in the summer themed uniforms, weapon finishes and warpainted vehicles.

Be rewarded for your efforts in the war and explore new types of boosters + much more!

Get Season 2 Ablaze and reap all the rewards!

New Winning Mechanic

We are adding rewards when you win the war which you can see when a war ends.

Winning the War

When your faction wins a war, you will get +250 Warfunds for each of your active assault teams.

For the entirety of the next war the winning faction’s soldiers and assault teams will gain +5% XP bonus.

However, due to the winning faction being spread thin, all resource costs will be increased by +5%. This effect will stack for each consecutive win and reset on a loss.

Assault Team Adjustments:

Assault Teams retreating from a battlefield have been sped up by 12% which will prevent enemy units from passing by them.

NEW VICTORY SCREEN

With extra fanfare, changes have been made when a battle ends. The winning faction will be more eye-catching and a new game summary screen will be displayed as a tease for the battle report that is already being displayed when exiting an ended match.

Additionally you can now see the fate of participating assault teams. When a match ends and the camera zooms out to the RTS map, destroyed assault teams will be indicated by an explosion as they are removed from the map.

INTRODUCING THE TICKET SYSTEM

This feature allows us to do more varied and customized Tickets which can be redeemed for a number of rewards, such as the Weapon Renaming Tickets and Squad Renaming Tickets found in the Battle Pass during season 2.

IMPROVED STORE INTERACTIONS

It is now easier to navigate for the boosters you need. In the booster screen open the dropdown menu and select what kind of booster you are looking for.

BATTLE PASS

SEE ALL LEVEL 10 ITEMS IN ACTION FROM ALL TIERS IN OUR NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO



Acquiring Season 2: Ablaze Battle Pass will give you:

Access to 120 levels of rewards, many with multiple rewards Unlock new never-before-seen items New and exclusive camouflage, weapons finishes and paint jobs Earn 120.000 Credits and 120.000 Warfunds Reap all the rewards with a total of 12 days Veteran Memberships * Level up faster with the new Super Boosters

Progress on your Battle Pass by playing the game the way you want to!

SEASON 2: ABLAZE CHANGES

We have adjusted the XP required to level up your Battle Pass.

The XP required for Tier 1 has been cut in half while the XP requirement gradually increases per tier, with no change to the total amount of XP required to complete the whole battle pass.

New Super Boosters have been added to the season's reward table, as well as Tickets for renaming gear and assault teams!

NEW ASSAULT TEAM BOOSTERS

New Assault Team Speed Boosters have been added to the Battle Pass. Activate these to give a temporary movement speed boost for all your assault teams on the war map.

REWARDS LIST OVERVIEW

TIER 1: NEW MACHINE GUNS FOR INFANTRY VEHICLES



Increase the danger of your terrain vehicles with new mounted machine guns! There are no maintenance costs on the mounted guns from the battle pass.

* The new machine gun vehicle upgrades are available for purchase for players without a Battle Pass. Available for 1/4 ton 4x4 Truck, Kübelwagen and GAZ-67

TIER 2: EXCLUSIVE RANGING TRACERS [Ratio: 1:5]



Attach this to any full-auto weapons in your arsenal. 1:5 means every 5th shot will be a tracer round. The tracer starts green and over distance fades into yellow and ends red for the longest shots.

TIER 3: NEW CAMO-NETTING FOR TANK DESTROYERS



Empower your ambush with the camo-netting for the M10 Tank Destroyer, Jagdpanzer 38(t) Hetzer and SU-76M

TIER 4: SUMMER FINISHES FOR SMGs



Stand out and take on the enemy with summer finishes for the Thompson, MP-40 and PPS-43

TIER 5: SUMMER FINISHES FOR LMGs



Keep your LMGs looking fresh with this season’s skins for the M1918, MG-13 and DP-28

TIER 6: DEMOLITION GRENADE SUPPLY CRATES



Bring the destructive power of demolition grenades along your vehicles!

TIER 7: WAR PAINT FOR FIGHTER PLANES



Bring the scare to the air with Season 2’s war paints for P-40, BF-109 and YAK-9B

TIER 8: FACTION SPECIFIC TRACERS [Ratio: 1:1]



Equip these tracers to any gun that is using bullets and light up the battlefield! 1:1 means all bullets will be tracers and its color will depend on your faction.

Red Tracers for all US weapons

Yellow Tracers for all German weapons

Green Tracers for all Soviet weapons

TIER 9: FLAMETHROWER SUPPLY CRATE



Bring the barbeque to your enemy with the flamethrower vehicle crate!

TIER 10: NEW CAMO-NETTING FOR RECON VEHICLES



Move in stealth by applying this season’s camo-netting for the M8 Greyhound, SdKfz 234/2 Puma and SU BA-11

TIER 11: SUMMER FINISHES FOR BOLT-ACTION RIFLES



Hit the deck and blend in with the shrubbery with summer themed bolt-action finishes. Available for the M1903, Karabiner 98 Kurz and Mosin-Nagant

TIER 12: EXCLUSIVE WAR PAINT FOR MEDIUM TANKERs



Strike fear into the heart of your enemy with the new War Paints for the M4A3E8 Sherman, Panzer VI Tiger and T-34/85 Model 1944

SUIT UP FOR WAR AND JOIN THE FRONT!

Changelog

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FULL CHANGELOG!