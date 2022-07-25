Game Release

Hi everyone,

I’m excited to announce that LAND OF THE MAGE LORDS is now out in early access.

I’m looking forward to getting community feedback to improve the game. There may be imbalances in the game due to the number of troops, spells, and variations, so I would like input to help correct any issues. Any other feedback is also appreciated.

I will continue improving the game and adding new features.

Creating Land of the Mage Lords has been a long journey but lots of fun, and I’m happy to be sharing this game with you.

Thanks for your support,

Rafe