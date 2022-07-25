Patch notes for... lets skip the patch name, shall we?

Fixed the no-hit/no-aggression hit. Finally. I want to thank everyone for the patience while this happened. Gave a lot of work this one.

Changed how armor works. It will be more effective, specially on the hardest difficult setting.

Buffed several weapons (almost everyone no-shotgun weapon), to help balance.

Changed how weapons shows on weapon shops.

Now Dynamite spawns on Yam stores, in boxes for better conveniece.

Plus lots of other things.

Next, I will be working on Boss 3, and keep an eye on how to improve the visuals/lighting around the levels. Including the very very dark alleys, of course!

I would like to also say that on Saturday July 30, I will be streaming with Alice on her channel at https://www.twitch.tv/aliceintraining

starting at 3PM CDT.

As always, if you have anything to say, please get in touch here on Steam, or on our discord at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Until next time!