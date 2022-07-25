IEH2 [ver. 1.1.2.3] Appreciation Gifts!

Added : Bonus Code [IEH2earlyaccess] - gives 100% or nitro cap (allows exceeding cap)

Added : Chinese translation [Epic Store][Settings] etc

Added : SFX on stating Swarm

Fixed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] sometimes wrongly forced you to leave dungeon when a swarm is end.

Fixed : Treasure Chest in dungeon now doesn't appear behind the swarm button

Fixed : The gold gain from Auto-Disassembling Potion was wrong

Fixed : Pet EXP Gain per expedition level was wrongly displayed

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typoes that you all reported

It has been just 3 days since we released IEH2 as an Early Access game! Thanks to you all, more than 10,000 people downloaded IEH2 and we have updated several patch to improve this game! 🙂

We prepared a Bonus Code [IEH2earlyaccess] as a token of our appreciation.

Thank you for your continued supports! 😄