Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 25 July 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.2.3] Appreciation Gifts!

25 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Bonus Code [IEH2earlyaccess] - gives 100% or nitro cap (allows exceeding cap)
Added : Chinese translation [Epic Store][Settings] etc
Added : SFX on stating Swarm
Fixed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] sometimes wrongly forced you to leave dungeon when a swarm is end.
Fixed : Treasure Chest in dungeon now doesn't appear behind the swarm button
Fixed : The gold gain from Auto-Disassembling Potion was wrong
Fixed : Pet EXP Gain per expedition level was wrongly displayed
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typoes that you all reported

It has been just 3 days since we released IEH2 as an Early Access game! Thanks to you all, more than 10,000 people downloaded IEH2 and we have updated several patch to improve this game! 🙂
We prepared a Bonus Code [IEH2earlyaccess] as a token of our appreciation.
Thank you for your continued supports! 😄

