InDev Patch 0.08.04

0.08.04 (Testing Branch & InDev Branch)
Fixes
- Fixed large Window placement issues on brick frames
- Fixed cable pulling still occurring if power tool was dropped while a pull was happening
- Fixed cable pulling occurring after passing out
- Fixed cables loading in active on load
- Added missing collider to compressor
- Fixed bathtub text description issue
- Fixed mirror texture on Agoost medicine cabinet
- Fixed IQ’ERE table placement
- Fixed ceiling/floor disappearing when adding no-fines to frames
Changes
- New TV screen specular and normal maps
- New furniture normal and specular maps
- New glass damage visual
- New art for Agoost catalogue cover
- Can now “place” objects into the skip similar to how placement works with the wheelbarrow
- Added cap of £200 to pickpocketing from passing out
Fixes for the current InDev branch. Hoping to get it into the main branch by the end of the week. Let me know if I've missed anything.
Thanks,
Greg
Changed depots in testingbranch branch