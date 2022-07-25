InDev Patch 0.08.04

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.08.04 (Testing Branch & InDev Branch)

Fixes

Fixed large Window placement issues on brick frames

Fixed cable pulling still occurring if power tool was dropped while a pull was happening

Fixed cable pulling occurring after passing out

Fixed cables loading in active on load

Added missing collider to compressor

Fixed bathtub text description issue

Fixed mirror texture on Agoost medicine cabinet

Fixed IQ’ERE table placement

Fixed ceiling/floor disappearing when adding no-fines to frames

Changes

New TV screen specular and normal maps

New furniture normal and specular maps

New glass damage visual

New art for Agoost catalogue cover

Can now “place” objects into the skip similar to how placement works with the wheelbarrow

Added cap of £200 to pickpocketing from passing out

Fixes for the current InDev branch. Hoping to get it into the main branch by the end of the week. Let me know if I've missed anything.

Thanks,

Greg