An Old Nightmare has arrived!

Fire & Steel v1.4.0 - Changelog:

An Old Nightmare:

Added "An Old Nightmare" to the campaign, as the penultimate level, with new medieval enemies and weapons.

As you approach the ruins, your thoughts are taken back to a time of knights and kingdoms, a medieval era which you once rained flames upon...

Added new achievement "Dragon Age" for completing "An Old Nightmare" without taking damage.

Added 4 new Steam leaderboards for An Old Nightmare, one for each difficulty.

Movement:

Lowered the dragon's lift speed by 40%.

On keyboard, removed the boost controls and made the dragon fly at the old boost speed by default, like the way it works on controller. In other words, you can stop holding shift now.

Adjustments & Fixes: