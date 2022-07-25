2022 Season 3 Patch 3 [2022.07.22.04]

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 3 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/26617/2022-season-3-patch-3-release-notes-2022-07-22-04

This Patch contains a variety of updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 3 Release, as well as the release of the brand new 2022 laser scan version of Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course!

iRACING UI:

Go Racing

Resolved a starting time display issue in the Series and Hosted modals when GMT clock formats are enabled.

Cars

Car-specific rules are now displayed in a few places to make understanding unique cases with some cars easier. This includes on a Car’s info page, and while loading into a Session using a car with special rules. Special Rules info includes information about wing adjustments, hybrid systems, Push-2-Pass, and tires.

AI Racing

AI Racing is now available at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course!

Fixed an issue where AI Roster car numbers could conflict with player car numbers in Race Results.

SIMULATION:

Graphics

Fixed an issue for single monitor full-screen mode with AMD FSR enabled.

Fixed an issue with low resolution particles while AMD FSR is enabled.

Fixed an issue with window resizing with AMD FSR enabled.

Fixed an issue where night lighting could flicker inside cockpits in very bright areas of night tracks when HDR is enabled.

Virtual Reality

Two new settings options, “UIScreenDistCM” and “UIScreenWidthCM” have been added to the [VR] sections of the “rendererDX11.ini” files.

These new distance settings specify the depth and width (measured in centimeters) where the UI screens should render in world space. Generally, if you scale the distance you also want to scale the width about the same amount to keep the apparent size of the screen about the same, otherwise the screen may become too tiny or too large to utilize.

When the Sim is launched from the iRacingUI with a specific display device request (OpenVR, Rift, OpenXR, Monitors), the Simulator will no longer try to detect/initialize unrelated VR HMDs/runtimes unnecessarily.

Fixed the OpenXR re-centering issue where the head position tracking would be in the wrong direction after re-centering. For example, if the re-center rotated 90 degrees, the position tracking would be off by 90 degrees.



CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Class Trucks

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Xfinity Class Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala

iRacing setups have been updated.

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE

iRacing setups have been updated.

Dallara IR18

The logic used to trigger backfires has been updated.

Dirt Late Model

(ALL) - Contingency decals have been updated for the 2022 Season.

Dirt Modified

(ALL) - Contingency decals have been updated for the 2022 Season.

Dirt Sprint Car

(ALL) - Tire side-wall friction has been reduced slightly.

(ALL) - For the New Damage Model, the broken actuator models have been updated to better reflect damage when the wing is ripped off.

(ALL) - For the New Damage Model, top wing break threshold has been increased slightly.

(ALL) - Contingency decals have been updated for the 2022 Season.

Dirt Sprint Car Non-Winged

(ALL) - Tire side-wall friction has been reduced slightly.

Dirt Street Stock

Contingency decals have been updated for the 2022 Season.

Dirt UMP Modified

Contingency decals have been updated for the 2022 Season.

Radical SR10

For the New Damage Model, some damage morphs have been improved.

For the Old Damage Model, fixed an issue where the mirror stems were not removed when the nose was detached.

Fixed an issue with headlights disappearing at certain camera angles and at certain track positions while using the New Damage Model.

Fixed an issue with headlight color while using the New Damage Model.

TRACKS:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

(Oval) - Barriers in the Turn 3 area of the road course are now comprised of solid matter.

(Oval) - Fixed an incorrect penalty for driving very close to the grass on pit road.

(Oval) - Removed an outdated Monster Cup Series logo at Turn 3.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

For Track Rules, fixed an issue where a 1x was not being triggered if four wheels were over the curb at the apex track limits for Turns 8, 9, 12, and 13.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NEW TRACK CONFIGURATION!

A new track configuration, Road Course, has been added to this track!

This track configuration utilizes the modern layout design and brand new 2022 laser scan data.

This new track configuration is immediately available for all current owners of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The original Road Course track configuration has been appended with “- 2009” to denote its laser scan date and remains available for use.

Add Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the brand-new Road Course configuration, to your digital racing landscape by purchasing it from the iRacing Store here: https://members.iracing.com/membersite/member/TrackDetail.do?trkid=448

AI Racing is now available at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course!



Pocono Raceway

Removed a phantom barrier near pit entry.