Muse:Valkiri&Dungeon update for 25 July 2022

Annoucement of V1.2.3

Build 9185484 · Last edited by Wendy

Now you can use gold coins to skip the level.

At present, you can use gold coins to quickly pass the following rounds after the first round of each level and get rewards.

