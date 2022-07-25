Patch v1.0.4.2 - Fixes and new level editor toys

This is a small update to fix some critical issues as well as some glitches and minor bugs. We are throwing in a few extra level editor toys to make it more special while we are at it

FIXES

You can no longer glitch the boss by firing at him while being destroyed

Position of a specific secret bag from the Secret Level in Episode 4 was changed so you can collect it without using the pause glitch.

Pause is now applied to bubbles and boss-level turret

Some minor visual glitches and tiles fixed

Damaging spider will play damage sound now

NEW

New bonus pickup - Case Folder

Few extra map tiles to play with, check them out!

If you haven't played Secret Agent HD for a while, you should check out custom levels made by talented level creators. There are over 120 custom levels made waiting for you!

Thanks to a group of individuals for reporting issues (you know who you are) and everyone else for supporting the game by playing and creating levels. You are the best!

Enjoy!