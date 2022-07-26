Hello dear players!

Our 1.0 release is now live! We are very excited for you all to get into the game and experience all of the updates and such that we’ve made for this update. Our new skin DLC packs are also now live as well!

Here are the notes for this patch:

Added a new item creation system in the online game.

Added melee weapons: knife, baseball bat, sledgehammer.

Added a chainsaw, a circular saw and a flamethrower weapon.

Changed the way of transmitting network messages.

Added network transmission of receiving special damage by players.

Reduced the network transmission of events.

Added music to the boot menu.

Changed the trees on some scenes and their colliders.

Added changes to the design of the gun shop.

Added changes to the design of the construction store.

Added a new system of destruction of construction objects. If an object is

hanging in the air, it quickly collapses.

Added a new target selection system for zombies.

Added a special feature to enemies so that they bypass each other.

The game balance has been changed.

The game balance in the online game has been changed. The difficulty

increases in direct proportion to the number of players.

Added a flamethrower turret to protect the player.

Added a new AI logic for moving.

Added a new vision system for enemies.

Bug fixes in game mechanics:

Fixed a bug with replacing the single-player save file with a network save.

Fixed a bug with the creation of network objects in a joint game.

Fixed a bug with VSYNC.

Fixed a bug with the opening of the store after the start of the game.

Added a shot through some weapons, they are marked with a special icon in the

store.

Fixed network animations.

Thank you for being with us as we worked to get to this point and we wish you a pleasant game! Please do not forget to leave us a review. We enjoy getting to hear your feedback, and it really helps us out.