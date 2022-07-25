Patch 0.2.13

Added: Missing fast travel end point actors on Altuis (new map)

Added: Lootable storage containers (some barrel types and bags) - They can also be used to store personal items but are accessible to everyone and leaving an item in them will prevent random items from spawning!

Added: Different coins, which can currently only be looted from barrels.

Added: New level art: large roots & dead tree pieces; metal ingots, new type of fungus

Added: 40 different gems (can be obtained later)

Added: New craftable items: Rubenite & Rubenite fragments

Added: New harvestable resource: Katalite Deposit

Added: New consumables: Katalite, Ribs, Grilled Ribs, Fried Egg

Added: New crafting recipes

Added: /help command to list available chat commands

Fixed: Scent properly triggered by harvestable carcass

Fixed: UI server list / main title scaling issue

Fixed: Underwater post process overlap issue

Fixed: Consumable carcass respawn

Fixed: Fasten dragon seat belts before player using fast travel airlines for maximum safety (eg. uncrouch the character)

Fixed: Clamp character xp at 0 if charxp deducted via admin command

Fixed: Inventory comp crash reported via crash reporter

Fixed: Find session crash reported via crash reporter

Fixed: Nameplate visibility option not working

Fixed: Nameplates being visible in photo mode

Fixed: Chat fade in issue when global chat active but message type is not allowed to appear in global chat

Fixed: Issue when UI scale is > 1 char customization buttons was not visible

Temp Fixed: Grey cloud issue

Improved: Made a "few" game thread optimizations

Improved: Viridite crystal textures

Updated: Invert pitch rotation only when photo mode is in orbit mode

Updated: Griffin nests now act as harvestables

Updated: Remove and re initialize quest tasks if owner died and respawned (possible fix for quest dupe issue)

Updated: Default inventory slot count has been increased

Updated: Inventory slots added by bags have been tripled

Updated: Altuis (new map); the old map won't be updated any longer!

Updated: Changed default map to the new Altuis map