Draconia update for 25 July 2022

Patch 0.2.13

Patch 0.2.13 · Build 9185320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Missing fast travel end point actors on Altuis (new map)
Added: Lootable storage containers (some barrel types and bags) - They can also be used to store personal items but are accessible to everyone and leaving an item in them will prevent random items from spawning!
Added: Different coins, which can currently only be looted from barrels.
Added: New level art: large roots & dead tree pieces; metal ingots, new type of fungus
Added: 40 different gems (can be obtained later)
Added: New craftable items: Rubenite & Rubenite fragments
Added: New harvestable resource: Katalite Deposit
Added: New consumables: Katalite, Ribs, Grilled Ribs, Fried Egg
Added: New crafting recipes
Added: /help command to list available chat commands
Fixed: Scent properly triggered by harvestable carcass
Fixed: UI server list / main title scaling issue
Fixed: Underwater post process overlap issue
Fixed: Consumable carcass respawn
Fixed: Fasten dragon seat belts before player using fast travel airlines for maximum safety (eg. uncrouch the character)
Fixed: Clamp character xp at 0 if charxp deducted via admin command
Fixed: Inventory comp crash reported via crash reporter
Fixed: Find session crash reported via crash reporter
Fixed: Nameplate visibility option not working
Fixed: Nameplates being visible in photo mode
Fixed: Chat fade in issue when global chat active but message type is not allowed to appear in global chat
Fixed: Issue when UI scale is > 1 char customization buttons was not visible
Temp Fixed: Grey cloud issue
Improved: Made a "few" game thread optimizations
Improved: Viridite crystal textures
Updated: Invert pitch rotation only when photo mode is in orbit mode
Updated: Griffin nests now act as harvestables
Updated: Remove and re initialize quest tasks if owner died and respawned (possible fix for quest dupe issue)
Updated: Default inventory slot count has been increased
Updated: Inventory slots added by bags have been tripled
Updated: Altuis (new map); the old map won't be updated any longer!
Updated: Changed default map to the new Altuis map

