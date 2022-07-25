Update 2022-07-25 (New Spells, Balance, Many Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9185279 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Here are the patch notes for this update.

New Spells

Time Warp

Learn (any class): Reset all your cooldowns. Usable once per combat.

Skull Break

Throw your shield. Deals (40% SP) + your current BLOCK FIRE damage. Does not remove your BLOCK.

Fire Ball

Mana Cost: 11

Throw a big fire ball that heavily damages a unit for (250% SP) FIRE damage.

Cobra Shot (Reworked)

Spawns 3 Acid Traps and summons a cute Cobra. Traps immediately shred all BLOCK on the targets hit. Cobra has @(50% DODGE) HP and BLEEDS enemies for @(25% SP) PURE damage.

Balance Changes

Mage Ignite SP: 35% -> 30%

Crystal Golems HP: 36 -> 28, ARMOR: 35% -> 75%

Guards HP: 27 -> 22, ARMOR: 10% -> 35%

Time Dagger CRIT: 5% per round -> 10% per round

Other small monster number tweaks

Other

FEARFUL enemies now surrender all at once when only FEARFUL enemies remain.

Some enemies (Bishops, Highwaymen, and variants) are no longer FEARFUL.

Bugfixes

Fixed wrong pathing for arced missiles (e.g. Molotovs)

Fixed spell popups staying on screen when swapping characters

Fixed some crashes form missing Buff icons

Fixed webs being too high

Fixed Storm Spear not chaining in all directions

Fixed various consumable items tooltips

Fixed a bug that let Ranger move after attacking when snared

Fixed a crash at Blessed Children

Added some extra logs and guards to prevent even more crashes. Fingers crossed.

Cheers,

Dave