Tilefinder update for 25 July 2022

Update 2022-07-25 (New Spells, Balance, Many Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9185279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Here are the patch notes for this update.

New Spells

Time Warp

Learn (any class): Reset all your cooldowns. Usable once per combat.

Skull Break

Throw your shield. Deals (40% SP) + your current BLOCK FIRE damage. Does not remove your BLOCK.

Fire Ball

Mana Cost: 11
Throw a big fire ball that heavily damages a unit for (250% SP) FIRE damage.

Cobra Shot (Reworked)

Spawns 3 Acid Traps and summons a cute Cobra. Traps immediately shred all BLOCK on the targets hit. Cobra has @(50% DODGE) HP and BLEEDS enemies for @(25% SP) PURE damage.

Balance Changes

  • Mage Ignite SP: 35% -> 30%
  • Crystal Golems HP: 36 -> 28, ARMOR: 35% -> 75%
  • Guards HP: 27 -> 22, ARMOR: 10% -> 35%
  • Time Dagger CRIT: 5% per round -> 10% per round
  • Other small monster number tweaks

Other

FEARFUL enemies now surrender all at once when only FEARFUL enemies remain.
Some enemies (Bishops, Highwaymen, and variants) are no longer FEARFUL.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed wrong pathing for arced missiles (e.g. Molotovs)
  • Fixed spell popups staying on screen when swapping characters
  • Fixed some crashes form missing Buff icons
  • Fixed webs being too high
  • Fixed Storm Spear not chaining in all directions
  • Fixed various consumable items tooltips
  • Fixed a bug that let Ranger move after attacking when snared
  • Fixed a crash at Blessed Children
  • Added some extra logs and guards to prevent even more crashes. Fingers crossed.

Cheers,
Dave

