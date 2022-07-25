Update 2022-07-25 (New Spells, Balance, Many Bugfixes)

Hello!
Here are the patch notes for this update.
New Spells
Time Warp
Learn (any class): Reset all your cooldowns. Usable once per combat.
Skull Break
Throw your shield. Deals (40% SP) + your current BLOCK FIRE damage. Does not remove your BLOCK.
Fire Ball
Mana Cost: 11
Throw a big fire ball that heavily damages a unit for (250% SP) FIRE damage.
Cobra Shot (Reworked)
Spawns 3 Acid Traps and summons a cute Cobra. Traps immediately shred all BLOCK on the targets hit. Cobra has @(50% DODGE) HP and BLEEDS enemies for @(25% SP) PURE damage.
Balance Changes
- Mage Ignite SP: 35% -> 30%
- Crystal Golems HP: 36 -> 28, ARMOR: 35% -> 75%
- Guards HP: 27 -> 22, ARMOR: 10% -> 35%
- Time Dagger CRIT: 5% per round -> 10% per round
- Other small monster number tweaks
Other
FEARFUL enemies now surrender all at once when only FEARFUL enemies remain.
Some enemies (Bishops, Highwaymen, and variants) are no longer FEARFUL.
Bugfixes
- Fixed wrong pathing for arced missiles (e.g. Molotovs)
- Fixed spell popups staying on screen when swapping characters
- Fixed some crashes form missing Buff icons
- Fixed webs being too high
- Fixed Storm Spear not chaining in all directions
- Fixed various consumable items tooltips
- Fixed a bug that let Ranger move after attacking when snared
- Fixed a crash at Blessed Children
- Added some extra logs and guards to prevent even more crashes. Fingers crossed.
Cheers,
Dave
